49ers look to bounce back from consecutive road losses when they host the Patriots

The San Francisco 49ers return home after losing back-to-back road games at Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams. The Niners have lost back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game skid last October. They will take on the New England Patriots, who are coming off a 24-3 loss to the New York Jets. The Patriots have lost two of their first three games under first-year coach Jerod Mayo. New England won its only previous trip to Levi’s Stadium in 2016.

