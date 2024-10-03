49ers look for back-to-back wins when they host the Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers look for their first back-to-back wins of the season when they host the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Niners rebounded from back-to-back losses against Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams by blowing out the New England Patriots last week. The Cardinals have lost their past two games, including a 42-14 defeat at home last week against Washington. Arizona is 6-4 all time at Levi’s Stadium.

