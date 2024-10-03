49ers look for back-to-back wins when they host the Cardinals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers' Jordan Mason rushes during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Strazzante]

The San Francisco 49ers look for their first back-to-back wins of the season when they host the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Niners rebounded from back-to-back losses against Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams by blowing out the New England Patriots last week. The Cardinals have lost their past two games, including a 42-14 defeat at home last week against Washington. Arizona is 6-4 all time at Levi’s Stadium.

