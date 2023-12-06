49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has apologized to Eagles security staffer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco’s 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. DiSandro got in between Smith and Greenlaw as they argued and pushed Greenlaw away. Greenlaw then put his hand in DiSandro’s face and both ended up getting ejected. Greenlaw said he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and holds no ill will.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.