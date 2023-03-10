49ers likely to focus on trenches in free agency

The San Francisco 49ers must address the trenches this offseason with offensive line starters Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel headed to free agency. The Niners also could lose several key defensive linemen led by Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu. San Francisco also has potential holes in the secondary with Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley and Tashaun Gipson Sr. all headed to the open market. The Niners also will add a veteran quarterback with Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle and Brock Purdy working his way back from elbow surgery.

