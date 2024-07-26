49ers left tackle Trent Williams earns No. 1 spot in the AP’s top 5 offensive linemen rankings

Three-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was voted the top offensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five offensive linemen, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowl pick and the anchor of San Francisco’s dominant line. He received six of eight first-place votes in the AP survey. Penei Sewell and Zack Martin got the other first-place votes. Sewell finished second followed by Lane Johnson, Martin and Tristan Wirfs.

