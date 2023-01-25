49ers lead the way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners. The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They’ll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason. Five other teams have been awarded a total of 10 compensation picks. Developing these candidates allowed the 49ers to accumulate extra draft picks. The team traded a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in October for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

