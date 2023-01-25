49ers lead the way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo bringing the number of known candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy to 10, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners. The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They’ll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason. Five other teams have been awarded a total of 10 compensation picks. Developing these candidates allowed the 49ers to accumulate extra draft picks. The team traded a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in October for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

