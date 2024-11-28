49ers LB Fred Warner has been playing through a broken bone in his ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner revealed that he has been playing through a broken bone in his ankle since September. Warner said the injury happened in the first half of San Francisco’s win in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Warner sat out the second half of that game and was on the injury report for the next two weeks but didn’t miss any time. Warner says he has gotten pain-killing shots before each game since then and has played through the injury.

