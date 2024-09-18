49ers hope to get star safety Talanoa Hufanga back this week against the Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga was a full participant in practice for the first time since tearing a ligament in his knee last November and could be set to return to game action this week. Hufanga missed training camp on the physically unable to perform list before being activated when the Niners cut the roster to 53 players. He was limited in practice the past two weeks and missed the first two games of the season. Now he’s set to make his season debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams barring any setbacks this week, providing a needed boost for the Niners.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.