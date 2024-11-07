49ers hope return of injured players makes up for lack of big deadline addition

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been aggressive at the trade deadline under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, often adding big-name players to fuel late-season runs. The moves the 49ers made this week were mostly minor compared to deals in past seasons that brought in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, receiver Emmanuel Sanders, running back Christian McCaffrey and edge rusher Chase Young. San Francisco sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to Houston for backup defensive tackle Khalil Davis, as well as adding two veterans to the practice squad in safety Tashaun Gipson and receiver Russell Gage.

