49ers head into their bye on a winning note and with hopes of Christian McCaffrey’s return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — While most of the San Francisco 49ers get the chance to rest during the bye week following a morale-boosting win over the Dallas Cowboys, this week could have a big impact on the second half of the season. Star running back Christian McCaffrey will ramp up his rehabilitation after being sidelined all season with Achilles tendinitis and could be back next week if all goes well. McCaffrey’s return would provide an even bigger lift than the 30-24 victory over Dallas that sent the 49ers into their week off at .500 with a chance to make another big second-half push.

