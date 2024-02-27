49ers GM John Lynch wants to lock up WR Brandon Aiyuk with a long-term deal

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said locking up star receiver Brandon Aiyuk with a long-term extension is one of the team’s priorities this offseason. Aiyuk is set to play on the fifth-year option worth $14.1 million this season, but reaching an extension this offseason could lower the immediate salary cap hit and lock in one of the team’s best offensive players. Lynch said he wants to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco for a “long time.”

