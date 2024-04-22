49ers GM hopes to get Brandon Aiyuk contract extension done sooner rather than later

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk is staying away from the San Francisco 49ers facility at the start of the offseason program as he seeks a lucrative long-term contract. That doesn’t mean the 49ers don’t believe he will be part of the team when the season starts. General manager John Lynch is hopeful of getting a deal done to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco for several more seasons. Lynch says he wants Aiyuk to spend the rest of his career with the Niners and says he hopes to get an extension done sooner than it took in recent deals for other homegrown stars.

