49ers’ George Kittle says a fine for his profane anti-Dallas T-shirt would be worth it

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle is expecting a fine for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys but says the penalty will be more than worth it. Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said “F Dallas” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason. Displaying a personal message can earn a fine of more than $10,000 under NFL rules. Kittle said he hadn’t heard from the league about any punishment but figures it’s coming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.