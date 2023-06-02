49ers defensive end Drake Jackson looks to build off ‘humbling’ rookie season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drake Jackson’s promising rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing finish that has provided the fuel for his offseason. After recording three sacks in his first six games lining up opposite Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Jackson couldn’t even get on the field by the end of the season. Jackson was a healthy scratch in five of San Francisco’s final six games, including all three in the postseason as he lacked the strength necessary to compete.

