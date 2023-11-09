49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will move from the press box to the field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are making a move with their defensive coordinator. Steve Wilks will go from the booth to the field this week when the Niners return from their bye week in hopes of providing a spark to a defense that struggled during a three-game losing streak. After a fast start to the season defensively in their first season with Wilks as coordinator, the 49ers struggled in recent weeks, leading to the decision for Wilks to move down to the field for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

