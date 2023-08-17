49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas bounces back from disappointing second season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ambry Thomas’ first regular season in the NFL ended with an interception that sent the San Francisco 49ers to the playoffs. His second season ended with four straight healthy scratches as the once-promising cornerback struggled to find a role in the NFL after prematurely thinking he had arrived. Thomas got to work in the offseason and the change has been evident so far in training camp and the exhibition opener. He has gone from a player fighting for a roster spot to a potential starter on what is projected as one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.