49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says players’ sideline spat has been ‘squashed’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called a sideline spat involving star receiver Deebo Samuel and two teammates an “overreaction” and said the team has put it to rest. The moment in question came late in San Francisco’s 23-20 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday after kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal of the game. TV cameras caught Samuel exchanging words and shoving long snapper Taybor Pepper in the throat when the frustrated wide receiver approached Moody on the sideline. Samuel also glanced the side of Moody’s helmet with his follow-through. Shanahan says the team discussed it on Monday and the situation has been “squashed.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.