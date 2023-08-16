49ers coach Kyle Shanahan plans quarterback rotation switch in second exhibition game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan plans to shake up his quarterback rotation in the second exhibition game for the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan said the Niners are planning to give Sam Darnold most of the first half snaps on Saturday night at home against Denver and let Trey Lance come in after that in a reversal of the rotation from the exhibition game at Las Vegas. Shanahan said he wouldn’t make the final decision on the rotation until after the end of the practice week, when he will decide whether Brock Purdy and the other starters will get any time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.