49ers coach Kyle Shanahan grateful for stability from contract extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan grew up around the NFL following his father from stop to stop on the coaching carousel before getting on it himself so he knows full well how rare it is to have a long stay at one spot. That’s one reason why Shanahan feels fortunate about the stability he found in his first head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers that was only reinforced when the team announced another contract extension for him last week. Shanahan said the team finalized the extensions with him and general manager John Lynch just before the start of this season before announcing them Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.