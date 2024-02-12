49ers coach Kyle Shanahan experiences third Super Bowl heartbreak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan’s third trip to the Super Bowl ended up just like his first two. Major disappointment after another blown late lead. The San Francisco 49ers coach has developed an offense that teams around the league try to mimic and has a vast coaching tree that makes him one of the most influential figures in the game at the young age of 44. He just doesn’t have a Super Bowl title after San Francisco squandered two late leads and lost 25-22 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. His teams blew double-digit leads in his two previous trips, once as an assistant in Atlanta and the other as head coach for San Francisco four years ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.