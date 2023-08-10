49ers coach Kyle Shanahan apologizes to the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby for how he handled draft process

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he apologized to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the way he was treated during the process leading up to the NFL draft. That acknowledgement came Thursday as San Francisco and Las Vegas had a joint practice at the Raiders’ facility. Crosby has established himself as one of the NFL’s top pass rushers since the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 37 1/2 sacks over that time, including 12 1/2 last season.

