49ers’ Christian McCaffrey has possible calf strain, but the team hopes it’s ‘not too bad’

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey left in the second half of the San Francisco 49ers’ win at Washington with a right calf injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said it could be a strained calf muscle. He and the team hope the injury is not too bad. Shanahan was not sure if McCaffrey would have been able to play next weekend if the regular-season finale had any meaning to the Niners. Beating the Commanders combined with losses by Detroit and Philadelphia wrapped up the NFC’s top seed for them and provided extra time before McCaffrey would need to play again.

