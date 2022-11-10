49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers another season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett’s attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles in practice. The Niners announced that Verrett will be unable to play in 2022. Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season. Verrett has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy.

