49ers blow another late lead against a division opponent, losing 20-17 to the Seahawks

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers looked to be in prime position to close out a divisional game when the defense made back-to-back stops in short yardage to get the ball back with the lead in the final four minutes. What followed was another fourth-quarter collapse that has left the defending NFC champion Niners in peril of missing the postseason entirely for the first time since 2020. The 49ers lost 20-17 to the Seattle Seahawks when Geno Smith scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining, marking the third time this season they blew a late lead in the fourth quarter against a division opponent.

