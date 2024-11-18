49ers blow another late lead against a division opponent, losing 20-17 to the Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers looked to be in prime position to close out a divisional game when the defense made back-to-back stops in short yardage to get the ball back with the lead in the final four minutes. What followed was another fourth-quarter collapse that has left the defending NFC champion Niners in peril of missing the postseason entirely for the first time since 2020. The 49ers lost 20-17 to the Seattle Seahawks when Geno Smith scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining, marking the third time this season they blew a late lead in the fourth quarter against a division opponent.

