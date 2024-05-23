49ers assistant Brandon Staley looks for a coaching ‘reset’ after firing by Chargers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley’s rise up the coaching ranks was meteoric, going from a Division III defensive coordinator to head coach in the NFL in a dizzying five-year span. Staley’s stay at the top of the football coaching profession proved to be brief as he was fired before the end of his third season as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley took a couple of months of time off before resetting his coaching career in a lower-profile role as a defensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. Staley welcomed the opportunity to work for a winning organization even if it didn’t have the responsibility as the play-caller and coordinator.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.