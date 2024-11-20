49ers are expecting to get George Kittle back this week, but aren’t sure about Nick Bosa

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are expecting to get star tight end George Kittle back this week for a key game against Green Bay, but are uncertain whether top pass rusher Nick Bosa will be able to play. The 49ers finished last week’s 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks without either Kittle or Bosa able to play. Kittle missed the entire game with a hamstring injury but was back at practice in a limited fashion. He says he will play Sunday against the Packers. Bosa left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his left hip and oblique and his status is in doubt.

