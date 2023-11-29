49ers and Eagles head into NFC title game rematch focused on reversing last season’s disappointment

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during overtime in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers haven’t let last season’s postseason disappointment become a hangover in 2023. Both teams head into Sunday’s rematch of last season’s NFC title game with a chance to turn those recent failures into success. Philadelphia is the fourth Super Bowl runner-up to start the following season 10-1 or better, joining the 1991 Bills, the 1975 Vikings and the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. San Francisco has won three straight games to improve to 8-3 and will try to become the fourth team to follow two straight conference championship game losses with a Super Bowl title.

