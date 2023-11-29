49ers and Eagles head into NFC title game rematch focused on reversing last season’s disappointment

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers haven’t let last season’s postseason disappointment become a hangover in 2023. Both teams head into Sunday’s rematch of last season’s NFC title game with a chance to turn those recent failures into success. Philadelphia is the fourth Super Bowl runner-up to start the following season 10-1 or better, joining the 1991 Bills, the 1975 Vikings and the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. San Francisco has won three straight games to improve to 8-3 and will try to become the fourth team to follow two straight conference championship game losses with a Super Bowl title.

