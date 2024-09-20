49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle listed as doubtful for game vs. the Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will likely be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Niners listed Kittle as doubtful for the game after he reported a sore hamstring following a practice on Wednesday. The Niners will also be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and star receiver Deebo Samuel. If Kittle is unable to go, the 49ers would be without three of their four players who gained at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season. Kittle, McCaffrey and Samuel accounted for 39 of the team’s 60 offensive touchdowns last season.

