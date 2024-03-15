49ers agree to deal with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, AP source says

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover., Md. The San Francisco 49ers found their help at linebacker, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent De’Vondre Campbell. A person familiar with the move said on Friday, March 15, 2024, that Campbell will sign with San Francisco as soon as he passes a physical. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Kucin Jr.]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers found their help at linebacker, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent De’Vondre Campbell. A person familiar with the move said on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced that Campbell will sign as soon as he passes a physical. The Niners were looking for help at linebacker with the status of Dre Greenlaw in question after he tore his Achilles tendon during the Super Bowl loss against Kansas City. They nearly finalized a deal with Eric Kendricks earlier this week only to have him sign with Dallas instead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.