49ers agree to a deal with free agent tight end Logan Thomas, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says San Francisco has agreed to a contract with free agent tight end Logan Thomas. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. The addition of Thomas gives the 49ers a proven backup to All-Pro George Kittle. The Niners had been seeking help for Kittle all offseason after getting only four catches from their other tight ends last season and 20 in the last three seasons combined.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.