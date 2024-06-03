49ers agree to a deal with free agent tight end Logan Thomas, AP source says

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas runs off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. San Francisco has agreed to a contract with free agent Thomas, giving the 49ers a proven backup to All-Pro George Kittle, according to a person familiar Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says San Francisco has agreed to a contract with free agent tight end Logan Thomas. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. The addition of Thomas gives the 49ers a proven backup to All-Pro George Kittle. The Niners had been seeking help for Kittle all offseason after getting only four catches from their other tight ends last season and 20 in the last three seasons combined.

