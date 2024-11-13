49ers agree to a 5-year extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension to stay with the team instead of testing the free agent market next offseason. A person familiar with the deal confirmed that the two sides reached agreement on Tuesday on the new contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.