49ers add more help to already stout defense in NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers surprisingly used the NFL draft to strengthen a defense that ranked No. 1 overall a year ago. The Niners took defensive players with five of their nine picks. They bypassed what seemed to be some glaring holes, particularly on the offensive line. But general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan say the linemen the Niners wanted weren’t available when they made their early picks and they looked for the best talent they could find. Shanahan says the Niners already have depth on their roster and the first goal for draft picks is to make the team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.