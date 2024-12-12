49ers activate Dre Greenlaw from the PUP list

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Dre Greenlaw to play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams for his first action since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl. Greenlaw had been practicing the past few weeks and was activated from the physically unable to perform list. San Francisco placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room on the roster.

