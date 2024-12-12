49ers activate Dre Greenlaw, and Nick Bosa returns after missing 3 games with injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got two key defensive players back with linebacker Dre Greenlaw set to play his first game since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl and defensive end Nick Bosa back after missing three games with injuries to his hip and oblique. Greenlaw had been practicing the past few weeks and was activated from the physically unable to perform list to play against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room on the roster.

