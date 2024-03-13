49ers acquire Maliek Collins from Texans for late-round pick, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have added more help to their defensive line, acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade from Houston for a seventh-round draft pick. A person familiar with the trade speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced said it will be finalized once Collins passes a physical. Collins matched a career high with five sacks last season when he ranked 12th among all defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric. He had 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits the past three seasons for the Texans.

