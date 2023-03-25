49ers acquire K Zane Gonzalez in trade with Panthers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have found their potential replacement for longtime kicker Robbie Gould after agreeing to acquire Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers. The teams will exchange a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 draft to complete the deal which will be finalized once Gonzalez passes a physical. Carolina had re-signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro and planned to release Gonzalez before reaching the deal with San Francisco. The Niners had been seeking a kicker since deciding not to bring back Gould as a free agent

