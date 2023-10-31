49ers acquire edge rusher Chase Young from the Commanders

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) taking the field before the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round draft pick. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak. Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft and has been playing at a high level this season after two injury-plagued years.

