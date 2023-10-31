49ers acquire edge rusher Chase Young from the Commanders

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round draft pick. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak. Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft and has been playing at a high level this season after two injury-plagued years.

