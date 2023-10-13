49-yard Hail Mary as time expires helps Houston beat W. Virginia 41-39, get 1st Big 12 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Smith threw a 49-yard touchdown pass that was caught by Stephon Johnson as time expired to give Houston a thrilling 41-39 win over West Virginia. The teams combined to score 42 fourth-quarter points. Smith finished with 253 yards passing and four touchdowns, completed his final 16 passes, and added 2-yard TD run as Houston earned its first Big 12 win. Trailing 35-24, West Virginia cut the lead to three on an 8-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass to Traylon Ray. After Houston was forced to punt, Garrett Greene found Hudson Clement for a 50-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 to give the Mountaineers a four-point lead with 12 seconds left. Greened finished with 391 yards passing with two TDs and also ran for two scores for WVU.

