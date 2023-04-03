40 years later, Ferguson getting medal for Aberdeen cup win

ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) — Alex Ferguson is getting another medal to add to his extensive collection. Some of the key people behind Scottish team Aberdeen’s win over Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983 have been granted medals by UEFA 40 years later. They include Ferguson, the great Manchester United manager who coached Aberdeen to victory that night in Gothenburg. Only the 11 players who started the game and five substitutes received winner’s medals. But European soccer’s governing body has agreed to provide six additional medals following a campaign by Aberdeen’s heritage trust as well as the club’s former chief executive Duncan Fraser, who is a UEFA delegate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.