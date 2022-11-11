4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle. They’ll likely need the veteran with four defensive starters ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill was limited Friday at practice. Yet the veteran quarterback practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement. The Titans will be without four starters on defense. That group includes 2021 Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and strong safety Amani Hooker.

