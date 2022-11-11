4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

By TERRY McCORMICK The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL's worst passing offenses Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Tannehill practiced during the portion open to media Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle. They’ll likely need the veteran with four defensive starters ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill was limited Friday at practice. Yet the veteran quarterback practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement. The Titans will be without four starters on defense. That group includes 2021 Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker  Zach Cunningham and strong safety Amani Hooker.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.