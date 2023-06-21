4-time World Cup champion Germany has forgotten how to win games a year before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Perhaps the only positive Germany can draw from its national soccer team’s deepening crisis is that the 2024 European Championship is still a year away. Germany coach Hansi Flick insists that is enough time to turn things around before hosting the tournament. Few believe him. Flick struggled to justify his conviction after the latest disappointing performance. Germany was whistled off at halftime and again at the end after a 2-0 loss to Colombia. Some fans even held up signs saying “Flick out.” Flick says “the arguments are not on our side.”

