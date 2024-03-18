4 players from Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield club arrested in a rape investigation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Four players from Argentina top-flight club Vélez Sarsfield have been arrested in connection with a rape case. Goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio were arrested. That followed a request from case prosecutor María Eugenia Posse in San Miguel de Tucumán. The alleged victim told authorities that on March 3 she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room and three other men were there. The woman says she drank alcohol with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds, and was allegedly raped.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.