4 players from Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield club arrested in a rape investigation

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jose Ignacio Florentin, of Velez Sarsfield, celebrates at the end of a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 6, 2022. A female journalist filed a complaint against Florentin and three other players from the Argentine soccer club Vélez Sarsfield saying they drugged and raped her on March 2 in Tucumán, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Four players from Argentina top-flight club Vélez Sarsfield have been arrested in connection with a rape case. Goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio were arrested. That followed a request from case prosecutor María Eugenia Posse in San Miguel de Tucumán. The alleged victim told authorities that on March 3 she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room and three other men were there. The woman says she drank alcohol with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds, and was allegedly raped.

