3rd-quarter scoring flurry leads Boilermakers to 44-19 rout over Illinois in battle for The Cannon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes, Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing each scored on TD runs and Purdue used a 21-point third-quarter flurry to run away from Illinois 44-19. The Boilermakers snapped a two-game losing streak by giving first-year coach Ryan Walters his first home victory in the annual battle for The Cannon. Illinois has lost four straight in this rivalry and all three in coach Bret Bielema’s tenure. The Fighting Illini finished with nine penalties, one turnover that Purdue recovered for a touchdown and five sacks allowed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.