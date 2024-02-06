346 horses nominated to compete in Triple Crown series, but none of Baffert’s will run in Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total of 346 3-year-olds have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period. The number is down by 23 from last year’s total of 369. The nominations include a record 47 from Japan. Each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga. None of trainer Bob Baffert’s 18 nominated horses are eligible to run in the Derby because Churchill Downs Inc. extended his two-year ban to include all of 2024. Baffert’s horses can run in the Preakness and Belmont.

