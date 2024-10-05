325-pound JJ Pegues runs for 2 TDs as No. 12 Ole Miss posts 27-3 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Big man JJ Pegues, a 325-pound nose tackle, ran for two short touchdowns as No. 12 Mississippi bounced back from its first loss of the season last week to beat South Carolina 27-3 and give coach Lane Kiffin his 100th career victory. The Rebels took advantage of two failed South Carolina gambles to build a two-touchdown lead and were never pressured after that. Pegues twice took direct snaps in the backfield for easy scores. He has four rushing TDs this season.

