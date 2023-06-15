31 cyclists disqualified for holding onto vehicles up Stelvio during Giro Next Gen

CESANO MADERNO, Italy (AP) — More than 30 riders have been disqualified from the Under-23 Giro d’Italia after they were caught on camera hanging onto team cars and motorbikes on the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio. The race jury has excluded 31 riders after reviewing video taken by fans. Wednesday’s fourth leg was the “Queen stage” of the race and ended with the prestigious and difficult ascent of the Stelvio. Fans lined the sides of the climb and the riders appeared not to notice they were being filmed as they flagrantly broke the rules. Some were chatting and laughing among themselves as they clung onto the sides and back of team cars.

