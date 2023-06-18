3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday. The move ends a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. Williams played for six teams. He was with Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.

