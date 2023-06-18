3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, March 30, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, June 18, 2023 ending a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. (AP Photo/Nate Billings, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday. The move ends a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. Williams played for six teams. He was with Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.