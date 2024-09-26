3-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow declared out for Lions against Seahawks with pectoral injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been declared out for Monday night’s game against the undefeated Seattle Seattle with a pectoral injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Thursday, four days before playing the NFC West-leading Seahawks. Ragnow is a three-time Pro Bowl player who leads one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Lions will likely move Graham Glasgow from left guard to center, a position he has played in two of his nine seasons. Michael Niese, Kayode Awosika and Dan Skipper are potential candidates to start at guard on a reshaped line without Ragnow.

