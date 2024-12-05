3-time Olympic equestrian champion Dujardin handed 1-year ban following horse-whipping scandal

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic equestrian gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year following a horse-whipping scandal that saw her withdraw from the Paris Games in July. Dujardin was provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports on July 23 as the governing body launched an investigation into a video from four years ago showing her repeatedly whipping a horse while coaching another rider. A complaint was made to the FEI by Dutch equine lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an unnamed client. Dujardin cannot compete again until July next year. The FEI’s sanction for “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare” also included a fine of $11,300.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.