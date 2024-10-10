3-time NBA champion Danny Green, a 3-point sharpshooter, announces retirement

Danny Green, the sharpshooting guard who won an NCAA championship at North Carolina before helping three different franchises win NBA championships, announced his retirement as a player on Thursday. Green won NBA titles with San Antonio in 2014, Toronto in 2019 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and was a starter on all three of those clubs. He averaged 8.7 points over parts of 15 pro seasons. Green says “I’m at peace with it. I wasn’t at first, but I think it’s one of those things — once I turned 37, the body started reacting a little differently.”

